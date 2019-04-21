Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macario Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macario I. Salas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Macario I. Salas Obituary
Macario I. Salas
Gilroy, California
Macario I. Salas, age 93, passed in peace on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at this home in Gilroy, California. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has returned to his beloved wife Lupe Salas. Mack was a 50 year resident of Palo Alto, California until moving to Gilroy in 1999. He passed peacefully in his home.
Evening prayer service and rosary will be held on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real in Mtn. View. Visitation begins at 5:00.
Burial will be Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.


View the online memorial for Macario I. Salas
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now