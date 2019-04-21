|
Macario I. Salas
Gilroy, California
Macario I. Salas, age 93, passed in peace on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at this home in Gilroy, California. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has returned to his beloved wife Lupe Salas. Mack was a 50 year resident of Palo Alto, California until moving to Gilroy in 1999. He passed peacefully in his home.
Evening prayer service and rosary will be held on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real in Mtn. View. Visitation begins at 5:00.
Burial will be Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019