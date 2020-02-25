|
|
Mack Arthur Johansen
Previously of San Jose
Mack Arthur Johansen went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 18, 2020, at the age of 88.
He was born on May 2, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Margaret Viola (Madsen) and Thomas Arthur Johansen who subsequently moved to Oakland, California when Mack was quite young. When Mack was 14, he was diagnosed with polio and underwent surgery and a long recovery. When Mack was 15, his father died unexpectedly from a cerebral hemorrhage.
Mack attended Oakland Technical HS, graduated in the spring of 1949, and entered UC Berkeley that fall. On June 22, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Bette Joan Russell. In 1953, they both graduated from Berkeley. Mack was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany. Bette joined him and in 1955 their first child, Elisabeth, was born in the Army hospital in Heidelberg, Germany. After discharge, they returned to the California Bay Area, bought a home and Mack began his 60-year residency in San Jose.
Mack embarked on a career as a chemical engineer in the early days of the semiconductor industry and played a role in the development of chip manufacturing. During his four-decade career he worked at such notable companies as Fairchild, Raytheon, ITT, Schlumberger and AMD.
Two more children followed: Eric in 1957 and Rebecca in 1958. In 1989, Mack lost the love of his life when Bette lost her battle with cancer at the age of 57. He never remarried.
Mack retired in 1996, eventually selling the family home and moving into a 55+ community in San Jose. In early 2019, he moved to Salem, Oregon to be near his son, Eric.
Mack was very involved in his churches: Trinity, Immanuel, and West Valley Presbyterian Churches of San Jose. He served as an Elder, Deacon, and Youth Leader. Mack actively participated in church mission trips to Mexico and New Orleans and visited the William F. James Boys Ranch monthly. He was an active participant in the San Jose District One Neighborhood Planning group working to improve the Blackford area and especially Starbird Park. Mack worked out at the YMCA and hiked weekly into his 80s.
Mack is survived by his children Beth (Franklin), Eric (Barb), and Becky (Marvin), grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at West Valley Presbyterian Church, 6191 Bollinger Rd, Cupertino. Reception following.
View the online memorial for Mack Arthur Johansen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 25, 2020