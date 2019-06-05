Madalyn Lorene Kralyevich

May 6, 1919 - May 28, 2019

Resident of Willow Glen

Dad went to heaven two years ago the longest length of time he and mom were every separated in 78 years of marriage. He finally missed her so much that he had to arrange for her to join him in Heaven. So, on May 28, 2019, they were reunited, never to be apart again, for all eternity.

Madalyn L. Kralyevich went to Heaven on 5/28/19 soon after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Madalyn was born on May 6, 1919 to Miles and Marie Oneto. She was raised in San Jose and spent some of her teenage years with her grandmother Emma Comelli. Madalyn graduated from San Jose High School. She met the love of her life Tony Kralyevich at US Products on the maraschino cherry line. They married in Reno, NV on October 18, 1941. They were separated during World War II when Tony was in the navy in combat at sea.

In those days, the marriage vow till death do us part meant exactly that. All their circle of friends were long time married couples who survived many trials in life and managed to stay together through it all. Madalyn used to say everything passes and if you give up too soon, you will never know what could have been!

Madalyn and Tony enjoyed many trips in retirement including Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, New Orleans and the Caribbean. They also enjoyed their beach house in Santa Cruz with their family and friends.

Madalyn is survived by her two children Lorene Scott (Richard) and Anthony Jr. (Melinda deceased) and four grandchildren – Stacey Scott & Jennifer McCarroll (Tom) and Cody & Sarah Kralyevich. One Great grandchild Mason Charles McCarroll. And we can't forget her loyal Companion Buddie Blu.

Madalyn was the Jack of all Trades and also the Master of them All: Bookkeeper, Artist, Poetry Writer, Chef, Caregiver, Counselor, Etc….

But most of all she was the very glue that formed our family and held it together all these years. Knowing Madalyn, she will hold it together until we see her again.

All services will be held at Oak Hill Funeral and Memorial Park "Chapel of the Roses" 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 on Sunday, June 9, 2019; Viewing from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. Services at 1:00pm. Entombment to follow. After services all family and friends are invited to a reception dinner @3:30pm at Three Flames Restaurant in Honor of Madalyn. In lieu of flowers show appreciation to your loved ones whenever and as often as you can.





