Madeleine (Mady) Drapier Darin

April 24, 1921 - March 17, 2019

Morgan Hill

Madeleine (Mady) Drapier Darin was born in Liege, Belgium on April 24th, 1921. She passed on Sunday March 17th, 2019 at the age of 97 in Morgan Hill, California. She is survived by her two loving sons, Daniel and Dennis and their spouses, Margaret and Gale along with step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren and extended family.

Madeleine will always be remembered for her positive attitude, her kind smile, and her warm heart. She was proud of her European background and was proud of having become an American citizen. She survived many hardships during WWII and helped the Resistance fighting the Third Reich by sabotaging bullets in a German controlled ammunition factory.

Mady loved to travel, loved animals, and always enjoyed social and family time.

Friends and family are invited to an informal celebration of life at the Westmont in Morgan Hill, Sunday the 31st at 2pm.





