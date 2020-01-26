|
|
Madeline Weinzimmer (Levene)
April 9, 1926 - January 24, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Madeline Weinzimmer, 93, died on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was loved most for her wit, incredible sense of humor, outspokenness, strength, and devotion to her family and friends. The love and passion between her and her beloved, Fred Weinzimmer, for their 67 years of marriage, was an inspiration to all who knew them.
She is survived by her sons Bernie and Steven Weinzimmer; daughters-in-law Sophie Weinzimmer and Karen Maas; grandchildren Michael (Sandie), Julianne (Scott), Elissa, Lauren, and David; and great grandchildren Jake, Lexi, Matilda, and Ori. She was predeceased by her father (Hyman) and her mother (Millie), whom she fondly remembered and longed for until the end, as well as her brother, Stanley, and his wife, Barbara.
There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, January 28th at 1:00 pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park (2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose), followed by a celebration of her life at Merrill Gardens Campbell (2115 S Winchester Blvd, Campbell) at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Disabled American Vets or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020