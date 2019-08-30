|
|
Mae Tokiwa
Mar. 22, 1924 - Aug. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Tamako "Mae" Tokiwa passed away on August 9, 2019 at 95 years old. Born on March 22, 1924 in Watsonville, California, Mae was relocated to the Poston Internment Camp in 1942 after Executive Order 9066. It was here, she met her future husband, Toshio "Duke" Tokiwa, who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. After the war Mae settled back into normal life and became a beautician. She married Duke in 1949 and shortly after had four children. Mae continued to juggle the loving roles of mother, homemaker and professional with kindness and a smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duke, her sister, Doris Shintani, brothers Dick, Shig, Bill, and George Hirano. She is survived by her four children, Ronald, Bruce (Kim) and the twins, Bonnie Savage (Tom) and Connie Decena (Peter), grandchildren, Jessica, Kenneth, Nathan and Natalie and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N 5th Street, San Jose, CA 95112. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Yu-Ai Kai.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2019