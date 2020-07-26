Maeve Maria Gallagher AliniJan. 7, 1941 - July 7, 2020Resident of San JoseMaeve (Meabh) Maria Gallagher (Ni Gallchobhair) Alini, age 79 of San Jose California, passed away on July 7, 2020, from Metastasize Breast/Lung Cancer. There will be a memorial service sometime in the future.Maeve was born in Gweedore County Donegal Ireland on January 7, 1941. She is a fluent Gaelic speaker.She graduated Saint Mary's elementary school in Derrybeg and attend Saint Louis Monaghan Ireland boarding school for girls. She attended Commercial school in Dublin and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and management from Kean University in New Jersey.Maeve was married to Salvatore Alini on June 24, 1967 in Brooklyn NY. They were married for 53 wonderful years at the time of her passing.She worked for a shipping company in Birmingham England before immigrating to Brooklyn New York in 1963 at the age of 22. Maeve worked in Manhattan New York for American President lines as a legal secretary before joining Bell Telephone Laboratory as a department head secretary in Holmdel New Jersey. After her two sons were raised, she worked as a Real Estate and Met Life insurance agent before moving in 1993 from New Jersey to California to retire.Maeve loved to play tennis and golf at her Silver Creek Valley Country Club in San Jose and Westlake Golf and Country Club in Jackson New Jersey, while spending the summers with her family on the Jersey shore and in the family farmhouse in Gweedore Ireland.She is survived by her husband Salvatore Alini, sister Margrett Gallagher Crofton, son Salvatore Charles Alini, daughter-in-law Laura Kate, grandchildren Alexandra Maeve, Samantha Price, and Charlotte Jane Alini, son Charles Joseph Alini, daughter-in-law Natalie, and grandchildren Dylan Anthony and Isabel Rose Alini.She is preceded in death by her father Charles Gallagher, mother Madge Coll Gallagher and brother Joseph Gallagher of Ireland.In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to Catholic Charities, Breast Cancer and/or Dementia research in her name would be much appreciated.