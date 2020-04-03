|
|
Makoto Imamura
July 28, 1936 - March 22, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
The world lost one of the great ones the morning of March 22, 2020.
Makoto Imamura was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA and with his wife Lilly (deceased in 2017) and his 4 children relocated to Cupertino, CA in 1976 where he remained until his passing.
He was a true sportsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing golf. He never missed an opportunity to watch his beloved Dodgers or Warriors play.
After retiring from the State of California after 38 years as Construction and Safety Engineers, he became a wonderful musician - singing and playing his Ukulele for the enjoyment of many.
He brought love into the world through his song, his caring demeanor, and his heart warming laugh.
He found joy in being a devoted husband, father, and coach but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his 8 grandchildren. The smile on his face while watching his grandchildren performing on stage, playing a sport, or just being themselves was magical.
Makoto was preceded in death by his wife for over 50 years, Lilly Yuriko Imamura. He is survived by their children Susan Van Dyne (Bob), Don Imamura (Alison), Gail Imamura, Bobby Imamura (Niki), and 8 wonderful grandchildren.
At this time, the family will celebrate his life privately and asks that any donation to be made to the Santa Clara Valley Japanese Christian Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2020