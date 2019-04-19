Malcolm B. MacDonald

February 17, 1949 - April 6, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Malcolm MacDonald, 70, of Los Gatos, California passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, April 6th, 2019, surrounded by his daughters, family members, and friends. Born February 17, 1949 in Gainesville, FL he was the son of Capt. Frank Wadsworth MacDonald and Henrietta Scott MacDonald. Malcolm was a graduate of Fremont High School, De Anza Community College, and California State University Chico. He was a proud long-time resident of Los Gatos, CA moving to the town in 1974 and residing in the same home until his passing. Malcolm was a devoted small family business owner in San Jose, CA since 1976 selling and manufacturing torque wrenches. He was dedicated to his work and customers. Malcolm was known to be a strong car enthusiast … more specifically Ford Mustangs. As a single dad for many years, Malcolm was very fond of his two daughters, Jacquelyn and Jennifer. The girls were the light of Malcolm's life and he talked about them often. He enjoyed teaching them hands on skills to last a lifetime. His home was built with lots of love and many family projects. Malcolm enjoyed trips and experiences with his daughters ranging from visiting Carmel Valley, Chico, adventures to find the best ice cream and exploring new places. Malcolm had a true love of ice cream and baking, which he liked to do in his free time. Malcolm was always known to go above and beyond for his friends and family. He will be remembered walking around the neighborhood and talking to any person he encountered. Malcolm's home, business, friends, family and daughters were his pride and joy. Malcolm was active up until the very end...funny, strong, loving, hard-working, beloved father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.

Survivors: Malcolm will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Jennifer and Jacquelyn MacDonald, brothers Frank Wadsworth MacDonald, Robert Scott MacDonald, Donald Keith MacDonald and Richard Ross MacDonald, three nieces, six nephews and numerous friends. Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents Capt. Frank W. and Henrietta S. MacDonald Services have already been held. Contributions may be made in Malcolm's memory to the for further cancer research.





