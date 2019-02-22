|
Manuel A Evangelho
1921-2019
Resident of Santa Clara
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Manuel Evangelho, 97, passed away on February 15th surrounded by family. He is reunited with his loving wife of 72 years, Mary, and his beloved son, Virgel. Manuel, known as "Vavo" by family, was a native Californian, born on his family ranch in Kingsburg. He was a decorated WWII veteran who proudly served in the South Pacific and went on to work for 33 years at OC Fiberglas. He was a founding member of the Santa Clara Portuguese American Club, an active member of SFV lodge and Lady of Fatima, and loved dancing, traveling, hunting, bowling, and following his favorite sports teams. Manuel lived a life with an emphasis on love & family, and is survived by his children Darlene, Doris Hencken (Bob), Gary (Angela), Chris, and 26 grand- and great-grandchildren. Services include a Rosary, Tuesday, February 26, 7pm @ Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester; Mass Wednesday, February 27, 11 am @ St. Justin's Parish, 2655 Homestead, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2019