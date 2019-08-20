Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Avenue
San Jose, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Avenue
San Jose, CA
1935 - 2019
Manuel H. Cordova
July 10, 1935 - August 7, 2019
San Jose
Manuel H. Cordova was born on July 10, 1935 in Del Rio, TX and passed away Aug. 7, 2019 in San Jose, CA with his four daughters by his side. Manuel moved to California as a young child. He loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, and hunting but fishing was his favorite pastime.
He is survived by his daughters, Irma Archut (Gus), Nadine Cordova, Sandra Cordova and Noelia Espinola (Dave); his grandchildren, Joshua (Christy), Lauren, David, Jessica, Jennifer and great grandson Noah. He is preceded by his wife Lilia Cordova and grandson Jacob.
Family and friends are invited to honor his life on Friday, August 23 at 7pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 24 at 2pm. All services will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2019
