Manuel Luevano
February 1, 1922 - September 1, 2019
Resident of Stockton, California
Manuel Luevano, 97, passed away peacefully at Somerford Place in Stockton, CA on September 1, 2019. He was the oldest of 5 surviving children born to Manuel F. and Altagracia Olmos Luevano. He was born in Encarnacion, Jalisco, Mexico. When he was 1 year old, the family moved to the US, eventually settling in Byron, CA in 1928. Manuel grew up there, graduating from Liberty High School in Brentwood, CA in 1940.
Manuel was a veteran of WWII and was inducted into the Navy in 1943, where he served aboard the USS Curtiss. Upon his discharge, Manuel settled in Stockton. There he met Carolyn Burns. They married in 1949, had 3 children, and later divorced in 1961. In 1955, the family relocated to San Jose, where Manuel worked as an accountant in the banking industry for 22 years. In 1971, he went to work for the County, retiring from the Sheriff's dept in 1984 and returning to Stockton.
In his retirement, Manuel travelled to Hawaii, Spain, the Panama Canal, Cuba and Mexico. His two favorite pastimes were dancing and playing cards – especially bridge.
Manuel had a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he especially enjoyed doting on his grandchildren. He seldom missed a game or a performance.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, 2 infant siblings and two grown brothers: Samuel and Alfred. He is survived by his two sisters: Isabel Cahill and MaryEllen Fredricks. He is also survived by his children: Michael Luevano, David Luevano (Gladys), and Carol Stout (Ray), along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery in Stockton on Friday, September 20th at 11 am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019