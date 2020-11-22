Manuel Roman, Jr.
October 29, 1929 - November 5, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Please join us in remembering Manuel Roman, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and good friend, who passed away on Thursday, November 5th at the age of 91 on the day of he and his late wife Gloria's 70th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his six daughters, Claire, Ann, Jennifer (Bill), Mary, Barbara (Mike), Rebecca (Roger); and by 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews all of whom were able to be at home with him to say their goodbyes.
Manuel was born October 29, 1929 in Santa Clara. He attended Santa Clara Highschool and joined the Navy in 1948. While stationed in London, England, he met and married his wife Gloria Robinson. After their wedding in 1950, they returned to the United States in Norfolk, Virginia before settling in San Jose, CA.
Manuel was an active member of the IBEW 332 Electrical Contractors Union, and on the board of directors for NECA, where he lobbied for new electrical codes nationwide that are still used today. He was a founding member of the British American Club where he met many dignitaries and celebrities. He loved his Cadillacs, was a no-nonsense guy who tolerated no BS and was a semi-professional craps player and a regular winner at Harrah's Tahoe.
He had ton of amazing stories — from breaking out of jail in San Francisco when he was 15 (case of mistaken identity), being picked up by Jack Dempsey while hitchhiking, meeting Prince Charles at a Queen's Ball, to booking Tom Jones at the Oakland Coliseum and arranging for his escort by the Welsh Royal Guard.
Manuel loved life and spread his love, strength and inspiration to everyone he met. He will be very missed and we know his incredible legacy will live on. We love you, Dad and Mom, and you are forever in all of our hearts.
Private funeral services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos on 11/23 at 12:30pm. Due to COVID, we plan to have a public memorial for him in summer 2021. You can leave a message on his obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ View the online memorial for Manuel Roman, Jr.