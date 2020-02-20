Mercury News Obituaries
Manuel S. Fernandez


1927 - 2020
Manuel S. Fernandez Obituary
Manuel S. Fernandez
Nov. 1, 1927 - Feb. 4, 2020
Redwood City
Manny entered into rest at 92 years old. Raised in San Francisco until he moved to Redwood City. A truck driver (teamster) for 45 years, retired from Sosnick & Co. Manny is survived by his 5 children; Tom, (Connie) Manuel S Jr, Antonio A, Janice & David, granddaughters; Donna, Danielle, Amber & Jennifer, grandsons; Jason, Antonio A Jr, Nicholas & Joey, great grandsons; Sean & Anthony, nephews; Jack & Bobby. He had a talent for music playing the trumpet, guitar & piano. He loved sports, 49ers & Giants. Manny will be dearly missed by many. Celebration of life will be held at Crippen & Flynn, 400 Woodside Rd, RWC on Sat, February 22, 2020, 2-6 pm


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
