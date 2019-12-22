|
Manuel Valverde
Aug. 1929 - Dec. 17, 2019
Cupertino
Manuel Valverde, age 90 a long-time resident of Cupertino (1951-2019), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 17, 2019. Manuel was born in Santa Rosa California and the son of Antonio and Maria (Ortega) Valverde. Manuel is the beloved husband to Faye Valverde, Father of four – Son Tony grandchildren Michael and Matthew (2 great grandchildren), Daughter Deby grandchildren Terry and Tammy, Son Dennis grandchildren Justin (one great grandchild), Casey (three great grandchildren), Mark (one great grandchild), Son Manuel.
Manuel went to Fremont High School where he was a track and field athlete. He was a member of the US Army and worked for Westinghouse for over 40 years. Manuel loved to camp, fish and was an avid abalone diver. He was a runner and could be seen most days running the hills above Stevens Creek dam into his 70's. Manuel was known to have the most manicured yard in the neighborhood and took great pride in its appearance.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019