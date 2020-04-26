|
|
Marcel Fiore
Nov. 27, 1930-Mar. 17, 2020
San Jose & Rocklin CA
Our beloved father, teacher and friend, passed away suddenly following complications of pneumonia. He was with his daughter Jane Tilton, who along with her husband Mark Tilton, where a big reason Marcel enjoyed most of the last five years of his life. His son Bob was also by his side.
He was born in San Francisco and graduated from Santa Clara University where he remained an active Bronco Bench Member and later received an MA from San Jose State University. After graduating in 1952, Marcel spent two years as a second lieutenant in the Korean War. Upon his return he married Beverly, the love of his life. They were married for 62 years before her passing in 2017.
Marcel's passions included being a teacher, counselor and vice principal at Santa Clara High school. He loved his students more than anyone will know. He was an outstanding coach and mentor at Branham Hills Little League in San Jose, where he coached for years and influenced many young lives, including many of the Pioneer High School Mugs.
Marcel is survived by his daughter Jane Tilton and sons Steve and Bob with Dave passing unexpectedly Jan. 2018. He is also survived by his daughter in-law Tracey Fiore and son in-law Mark Tilton. Marcel is also survived by his grand sons Mark (wife Holly), Scott, Chris, Matt, Mike, great grandson Adam and his granddaughter Kimberly Kalin.
Marcel's commitment to his family, friends and community was unsurpassed. His motto was,"have truck will work ", and work he did. He was often seen weeding the gutters for the entire street! He will be remembered as one of the Greatest guys on this planet. Manhattans at five o'clock everyone!
View the online memorial for Marcel Fiore
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020