Marcella Costello
April 4, 1924 ~ Aug. 7, 2019
Throughout her life, mom was strong, independent and always willing to lend a hand. Mom loved her family, playing golf, reading, china painting and knitting.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, Ray Wenzel, Laverne Costello, Cathy Houser, Frank Houser and Bob Lacitinola. Marcella is survived by her children; Sandy Lacitinola, Denny Costello, Mary Antone(Rob), Teresa Slevin(Tom). Her grandchildren; Bobby Lacitinola(Linda), Kim Jackson, Hosanna Houser(Dan Rohn)Kylee Slevin, LauraBeth Grubb (Danny), Gianina Manzo (Daniel), Shannan Slevin, Meredith Yorkey(Bryan) Michael Meduri, Conner Slevin. And great-grandchildren; Soren Jackson, Harvey Grubb and Gianna Manzo.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Marcella's name.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019