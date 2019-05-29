In Loving Memory

Marcia Evelyn Summers

September 25, 1939 - June 3, 2018

Marcia Evelyn Summers, 78, passed away suddenly at Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Gatos. A resident of Saratoga for forty-eight years, she was the daughter of Warren E. Marshall and Marie T. (Madden) Marshall. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Marcia graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois and received her BS and MA in Education from the University of Arizona Tucson. There she belonged to Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Pom Pom squad and was elected Siesta Queen.

In 1968, Marcia married chemical engineer Howard W. Summers. During Howard's career at GE's Nuclear Division, they were posted to Turkey and Japan. Both were actively involved in the community. Marcia was a member of The Summit League, the Montalvo Association, the Santa Clara University Department of Theater and Dance, Questors, and the San Jose Museum of Art, where she was a board member. She was also an avid tennis player.

Marcia taught at East Palo Alto Elementary, Nimitz Elementary, Stanford University, and West Valley College.

She leaves behind husband Howard and sisters: Annalee Bundy (John) of Barrington, RI; Paula Nurczynski (Bob) of Kingwood, TX; Brenda Carsten (Ron) of Tucson, AZ; Gail Marshall (Jack Rueppel) of Breckenridge, CO; and special cousin Nancy Knopp of Carmel.

A private burial service was conducted at Saratoga's Madronia Cemetery by Pastor Andrew West of Calvary Church of Los Gatos. Attended by 100 friends and family, a Celebration of Life was held at the Saratoga's Montalvo Arts Center. They miss Marcia every day.





