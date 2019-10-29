|
|
Marcia Parham
July 16, 1930 - October 2, 2019
San Bruno, CA
Marcia Dell Parham passed away on October 2, 2019, at the age of 89 years old.
Marcia is survived by her husband Edward Joseph Parham, two daughters and sons-in-law: Cynthia and James Hudak of Tracy, Ca and Kathleen and Lance Henderson of San Jose, Ca, and grandsons Jackson and Maxwell Hudak.
Born Marcia Dell Jones on July 16, 1930, in San Francisco, Marcia lived with many foster families and moved around a lot in her childhood. She attended several high schools in San Francisco before moving to Redwood City, CA, where graduated from Sequoia High School. She moved on to attend the California College of the Arts in Oakland, CA. She lived in San Francisco for many years holding various jobs, including being an elevator operator and working in accounting. She briefly lived in Hawaii before returning to the Bay Area. In 1966 she met and fell in love with Joe Parham. Their first date was a flight in Joe's airplane and things took off from there. They married, and in 1967 welcomed daughter Cindy, followed in 1969 by daughter Kathy. When Joe and Marcia married, she became part of the large welcoming Parham family – the family she never had growing up.
Marcia enjoyed being a stay at home mom and being active in her girls' lives. She spent her time volunteering at the girls' schools, being a Girl Scout co-leader, taking and teacher quilting classes, and was never without a good mystery book to read. She passed on her love of quilting to her daughters and enjoyed quilting with her friends regularly. She donated many quilts to the battered women's shelter and knitted caps for preemie babies. She also donated countless handmade items to Saint Anthony's Church. Marcia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; quilting and knitting with friends, spending time with her family and grandsons, thrifting, and going to Giants games with her best friend Beverly. She was a positive, happy, and kind person who will be deeply missed by her family, quilting friends, and all who knew her.
Her ashes will be scattered off the coast of Marin and a memorial service will be held on November 16th at the Unity Spiritual Center of San Francisco, 2690 Ocean Ave. SF, to celebrate her life.
View the online memorial for Marcia Parham
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 29, 2019