Marcia Ruth McKim
Aug. 14, 1941- Aug. 20, 2019
Resident of Suisun City
Marcia Ruth McKim, 78, of Suisun City, passed away at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family. Born to George and Catherine Crago, Marcia grew up in Duluth, MN, graduating from East High School in 1959 where she was voted "Most Mischievous." Marcia earned her degree in Textiles and Clothing Manuf. from Iowa State in 1962 where she met the love of her life, John McKim. After marrying in 1962, life took them from Iowa to Okinawa, Alameda to Milpitas, and finally Suisun City. Together they raised and are survived by three children: Brent McKim, Kirk McKim, and Johnene Stebbins, all of San Jose. Marcia is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great- grandchild, and her brother Ward Crago of Gainesville, FL. She was predeceased by her husband in 2004.
Marcia had many lifelong friends from the Majorette Team at East High to her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters of Iowa State. Marcia worked more than 20 years for the Milpitas School District with her best friends, the "hens," who together looked after a neighborhood of children, solving problems over wine from a box. John and Marcia enjoyed retirement in Suisun City with pals from the Solano Yacht Club - club dinners, cruise-ins and cruise-outs, movies, bunco, and mostly just drinking bad wine with good friends. Marcia never missed an opportunity to brag about her children and grandchildren and was always there to celebrate them. She also never missed an opportunity to provide a smart-aleck comment to make you laugh and put you in your place, but always in good fun followed by a smile and a look. Marcia will be fondly remembered for always sharing her opinions along with her love, her creativity and cleverness, her quick wit, and her sarcastic sense of humor-- But most of all her love for her friends and family. Marcia was very much the life of every party, and the party that is life will be less fun now with her gone.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019