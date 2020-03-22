Mercury News Obituaries
Marcia St. George Mollinedo Obituary
Marcia St. George Mollinedo
December 7, 1946 - March 1, 2020
Fairfield
Born in Queens, New York, Marcia was the oldest daughter of Matt and Jane St.George (d). Sister to: Louise (Scott), Matt (d) (Roy), Mike (M'lu) and Liz (Dave). She grew up in Los Altos and attended Homestead H.S. Marcia moved to St. Helena, CA. in 1990, met and married Paul Mollinedo (d) in 1992. Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Marcia suffered a stroke in 2004. For the past 13 years she has been a resident of Greenfield Nursing Home in Fairfield, CA. May she finally be at peace surrounded by her family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Marcia's name can be made to .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
