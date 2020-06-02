Marcus Peter HallMay 25, 1974 - May 6, 2020Resident of Santa CruzBorn May 25, 1974 in San Mateo, California, our beloved Marcus Peter Hall departed this world on May 6, 2020. Marc had a caring, kind and gentle heart. He valued family, simplicity, nature and living joyfully in each moment. Marc was known for giving the most heartfelt toasts, thoughtful gifts and soulful hugs. He adored his family and as a child gained the nickname "The Kissing Bandit" for showering his little sisters with love every chance he got. Many wonderful memories were made during annual family trips to Pajaro Dunes, Lake Tahoe and Sunriver and at countless extended family get-togethers filled with the laughter, love and togetherness we will forever carry in our hearts as remembrances of our loving father, son, brother and uncle.A 1992 graduate of Saratoga High School, Marc received his B.A. in International Relations from Georgetown University, where he was an NCAA Varsity football scholar athlete. He married in 2005 and raised two beautiful children, the pride and joy of his life, in Chicago. After earning his M.A. in Pastoral Counseling from Loyola University in 2013, he found satisfaction in his work as a counselor and later as a program manager for community-based programs assisting adults with mental illnesses.Marc is survived by his children, Mieke and Avi Hall, his loving parents, Steve and Louise Hall, his siblings Tim Hall (Katie), Stephanie Kobesky (Daniel) and Stacey Hall (Nick Jocelyn), his niece and nephews, and his aunt, uncle and cousins. In lieu of donations, please help continue Marc's legacy of kindness and compassion by reaching out to those in your community who may need support during these uncertain times.