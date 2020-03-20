|
|
Mardi Brick
Dec. 2, 1924 - Feb. 26, 2020
Santa Cruz
Mardi Brick passed away at her home that she loved. She accomplished so much in her lifetime, but she had the energy for several more lifetimes. Born in Reno, NV, she lived a major portion of her life in Los Gatos. She was the Mayor of Los Gatos in 1978-1979. Mardi was the champion force that helped create Highway 85. She loved her friends and family with a vengeance. She is survived by her daughter Anna Gualtieri and two daughter-in-laws Gaye-Lynn Bennett and Mary Male (Brick) and by her many nieces and nephews.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Mar. 20, 2020