Darling-Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
2929 E. San Antonio St
San Jose, CA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
2929 E. San Antonio St
San Jose, CA
Committal
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Officer Margaret A. Sandez


1970 - 2019
Officer Margaret A. Sandez
Mar. 29, 1970 - Sept. 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in East San Jose to parents Victor & Carol Sanchez, Margaret was raised with 2 other siblings, Vincent & Michael Sanchez.
She loved her job as a detective for the San Jose Police Department.
Margaret is survived by her wife, Vanessa Sandez of 18 years and their two children Santiago and Jazlene Sandez. Margaret will always be remembered for her vibrant smile and infectious personality. Her dedication to the San Jose Police Department and her community will be her lasting legacy.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 21, 2019
