Officer Margaret A. Sandez
Mar. 29, 1970 - Sept. 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in East San Jose to parents Victor & Carol Sanchez, Margaret was raised with 2 other siblings, Vincent & Michael Sanchez.
She loved her job as a detective for the San Jose Police Department.
Margaret is survived by her wife, Vanessa Sandez of 18 years and their two children Santiago and Jazlene Sandez. Margaret will always be remembered for her vibrant smile and infectious personality. Her dedication to the San Jose Police Department and her community will be her lasting legacy.
For Service information www.darlingandfischergardenchapel.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 21, 2019