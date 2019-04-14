Margaret Boddy

January 23, 1929 – March 23, 2019

Los Gatos

Margaret Boddy, 90, was known for her love of family, opera, ballet, and art. She passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019.

Margaret was born in Grays, England to Harold and Gertrude Gomer where she was raised from childhood in this small suburb just outside of London.

In 1948, she met her husband-to-be Ronald while attending an opera at the Royal Opera House in London. They were married on May 6, 1950. In 1956, Ron landed a job with Westinghouse in Baltimore, Maryland, and they immigrated to America on the Queen Mary. Three years later they moved to the west coast after Ron got a job with GTE/Sylvania in Mountain View, California. In 1963, she and Ron moved to Monte Sereno. She remained in the Monte Sereno/Los Gatos area for the rest of her life.

Margaret was a mother and housewife and raised her three children while volunteering for organizations that promoted the arts and music in the community. She was an Art Docent for the Los Gatos School District and held a variety of volunteer roles for the Montalvo Association and the San Jose Opera Guild. Margaret also enjoyed traveling with Ron. Their travels took them many places including England, Europe, Australia, Mexico, and Hawaii.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ron. Margaret is survived by her 3 children, Susan and her husband Rod of Pleasanton, Martin of Monte Sereno, and Stephen and his wife Sheila of Santa Barbara, her 3 grandchildren, Kenny, Sara, and Sean, and her nephew David in England.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm in the Library at the Los Gatos Meadows, 110 Wood Road, Los Gatos, CA 93108. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the San Jose Opera Guild at their website www.sjoperaguild.org.





