Margaret Chambers

Oct. 19, 1921 - June 15, 2019

San Martin, CA

Margaret Mary Chambers née Hillerman passed to eternal life on June 15th. She was 97. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and grew up in Sacred Heart, Oklahoma with her younger brothers, Barney Hillerman (Irene) and Tony Hillerman (Marie). Her father, August, died on Christmas Day, 1941. her mother Lucy née Grove in June, 1969.

A graduate of Saint Anthony School of Nursing in Oklahoma City, Class of 1944, she worked as a nurse for several years. She enjoyed taking continuing education courses to maintain her status as a Registered Nurse well into her seventies. During this time, she met her husband of more than 57 years, Frank. They were married at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Oklahoma City on September 16, 1944.

After WWII they moved to Beacon, NY where Frank grew up and made a home there for more than 10 years. During this time, they had 6 children. She was a devoted and caring mother encouraging her children to learn, to explore, and to find their purpose in life. In 1960 they moved to Mount Kisco, NY and then in 1974 to San Martin, Ca where she lived until she passed.

Margaret was a woman of great caring, and deep faith. While her primary passion was her family, she also loved vegetable gardening, and roses. She was also an excellent pianist and teacher. Margaret Mary studied piano in her youth and pursued her love of music throughout her life as church organist, piano teacher, accompanist for the Happy Sounds for more than 10 years, while living in San Martin, and playing for her own enjoyment. She took care to instill a love of music in her six children. The Happy Sounds performed regularly in nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

She is survived by her children and their families, Frank (Florence), Bernard (Meg), Monica (Gregory), Robert (Joan), and Gregory (Eugenia). She had twenty-three grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Frank, her brothers Tony and Barney, her two half-sisters and her son Arthur (Karen).

There will be a Visitation starting at 6:00 P.M. with a Rosary service to follow at 7:00 P.M. on June 19, 2019 at Lima-Campagna-Johnson Funeral Home in Morgan Hill and a Funeral Mass at Saint Catherine's in Morgan Hill at 10:00 A.M. on June 20, 2019

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:

1. Catholic Extension Society 150 S. Wacker Drive Ste 2000 Chicago Il 60606.

2. EWTN Eternal Word Television Network 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210





