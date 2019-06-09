Margaret Christian

April 2, 1933 - June 2, 2019

Campbell

Margaret Weiss Christian died peacefully in her home on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born to Ed and Marie Weiss on April 2, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Her family moved to California where she grew up with her brothers Lou and Joe in Lafayette.

She attended Presentation High School in Berkeley and received her nursing degree from Providence Hospital in Oakland.

After graduating, Mom decided to join the U.S. Naval Nursing Corp and served from 1957 to 1961 in Portsmouth, Virginia.

There she met and married David Jack Christian and began a family.

They left Virginia with one child and moved to California, eventually settling in Campbell.

The Christian family increased in size to eight children in a home that Mom filled with 52 years of love, happiness, and joy.

She leaves hearts filled with that same love in: Margie (Jim), Alison (Jeff), David, Matt (Susan), Peter (Danielle), Kevin (Mary), Jeff (Delia), and Monica (Neil).

She also leaves the following grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great, grandchild: Andrea, Andrew, Emily (Ehren), Ryan, Nick, Capriana, Alia, Jack, Payton, Sydney, Kelly, Ed, Josuph, Delainy, Daysha (deceased) and Amaya. Her brothers Lou and Joe Weiss and their families will also miss her.

She was a member of St. Lucy's Parish since 1966.

A celebration of Mom's life will be held at St. Lucy's Church located at 2350 Winchester Blvd. Campbell CA 95008 on June 14, 2019 at 1:00.





