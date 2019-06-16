Margaret (Peggy) Coffeng

September 11, 1926 - April 1, 2019

Santa Cruz

Margaret (Peggy) Coffeng, a resident of Santa Cruz, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Monday, April 1st at Valley Haven in Santa Cruz, California.

Peggy was born on September 11th, 1926 in London, England. She was the eldest of five daughters to Alfred and Emily Nicholson and loved her sisters, Doreen, Pamela, Georgina, and Bonny. She was very family oriented and enjoyed reading, dancing, and painting. WWII broke out while Peggy was a teenager living in London, and as a result, she was evacuated from the city. Many years later, Peggy would tell stories to her children and grandchildren of what it was like living through the bombing of London.

Peggy married in 1946 and had three beautiful daughters, Linda, Gail and Bonnie and immigrated to Canada in 1952. After some personal setbacks, Peggy moved back to London in December 1957. Right before she left, she met who would become the love of her life, Hans Coffeng. Hans fell for Peggy and took a plane to London to sweep her off her feet and bring her and the girls back to Canada.

In 1963, the family immigrated to California. They ended up in Los Angeles and loved it, staying there until 1975. During this time, the family expanded when Trevor was born in 1969. In 1976, the family relocated to Saratoga where Peggy would raise Trevor and become a successful Realtor.

When Hans and Peggy retired in 1997, they lived in Kings Beach on Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz walking the beaches and enjoying the sunsets. Peggy was the ultimate hostess and would always offer you a cup of tea in her lovely British accent.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Hans, her children, Linda, Gail, Bonnie, and Trevor, her sister's, Pamela, Georgina, and Bonny and her grandchildren, Kristi, Greg, Kirk, Nicole, Michael, Brett, Matt, Austen, Teagan and Tennyson as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org





