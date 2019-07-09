Margaret Elizabeth (Peggy) Miller

December 11, 1918 - July 4, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Margaret Elizabeth (Peggy) Miller, nee Margaret Elizabeth Bingham, was born in Oakland, California to Frank and Mary Bingham. She grew up in Minnesota. She married Grant Joseph Miller on June 7, 1941 and had four children: Thomas Joseph Miller (Lenis), James Grant Miller, Kathleen Mae Miller (Craig Thomas), and Patrick John Miller (Sandy); and five grandchildren: Gretchen, Amanda, Melanie, Elizabeth, and Charlotte Miller. During WWII, while Grant served in the US Navy in the Solomon Islands, Peggy worked in Minneapolis building aircraft for the US Army Air Forces. After moving to California, in 1958 Peggy was one of the first women hired by Lockheed to build wiring harnesses for missiles. She retired there as a product planner in 1982. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, attending local concerts and volunteering. As a volunteer, she worked many years at the Sunnyvale Community Center and as a voting inspector for the Sunnyvale Washington Park polling center. At age 86, Peggy and a friend travelled by rail throughout Europe, staying in small hotels they discovered along the route. At age 98, she was chosen to be an ambassador for her senior residential community. As a survivor of WWII and the Great Depression, she faced life's challenges with gusto and strength and a desire to overcome. Her passing will leave a void in the lives of friends and family, who are in awe of her grace, wisdom, and kindness.

Vigil service will be held 7:00 pm Thursday, July 11 at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, Mountain View. On Friday, July 12 at 11 AM, a graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.





