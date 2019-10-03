Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Justins
Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA
Margaret Gradia


1941 - 2019
Margaret Gradia Obituary
Margaret Gradia
Dec 1, 1941 - Sept 25, 2019
Santa Clara
Margaret (Felix) Gradia, 77, of Santa Clara, loving wife and mother of 2 children passed away in San Jose, California on September 25. Having diabetes since 1984 and a kidney transplant in 2004 that lasted 15 years, she died of congestive heart failure. Born on December 1, 1941 in Selma, California she moved to Santa Clara County in 1947. She attended Rucker Elementary and graduated from Gilroy High in 1959. She married Jerry Gradia in 1974. She is proceeded in death by her parents Pedro and Pilar (Amaro) Felix. Son Jay Gradia, brother John and sister Carmen Felix. She is survived by husband Jerry, daughter Jody (Mike) Mucci, grandchildren Alisa and Matt, brother Robert (Socoro) Felix, many nieces and nephews and 14 godchildren. Margaret liked being with her grandchildren and her nieces and nephews, liked crafting and sewing, car and motor cycle races and sports, but mostly traveling in her 1956 Chevrolet hot rod to car shows. She always had a smile and was a great friend.
Viewing will be Sunday October 6th at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on 466 N. Winchester in Santa Clara from 5pm to 7pm with a rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass will be Monday 7th at Saint Justins on Homestead Rd in Santa Clara at 10am, followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 3, 2019
