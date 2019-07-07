Mercury News Obituaries
Services

Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
(408) 257-6262
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
Margaret (Marge) Gray


1930 - 2019
Margaret (Marge) Gray Obituary
Margaret (Marge) Gray
Dec. 5, 1930 ~ June 18, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Margaret (Marge) Gray passed away peacefully in San Jose on Tuesday June 18 at the age of 88.
Marge is survived by her two sons Timothy and Michael, her daughters-in-law Peggy and Holly, and her grandchildren Lucas and Genevieve.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held on July 12 at 1 pm. at Alameda Family Funeral, Saratoga.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
