Margaret (Peggy) Jean Urband Curry

Resident of Sunnyvale

Margaret (Peggy) Jean Urband Curry, age 86, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Sunnyvale after a brief illness. She was born June 12, 1933, in Ithaca, New York, to Harold "Red" and Florence (McKenzie) Urband. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Rose Academy, San Francisco, and a 1955 graduate of Trinity College, Washington, D.C.

She was married to Duncan Curry III for 33 years, and was a long-time resident of Los Altos Hills and Sunnyvale. She was a homemaker and mother of five. She was a life-long Catholic and loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her brother Robert Urband, sisters Helen Keefer and Patricia Andrews, children Gareth Gill, Mary Curry, Kathryn Curry, Duncan Curry IV, Patricia Starkenburg, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Peggy are invited to St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Ave, Los Altos, CA 94022, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 for a rosary prayer service, and then again at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 for a requiem funeral mass followed immediately by a reception. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.

Memorial donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Orange County, or to St. Nicholas School, Los Altos Hills. Flowers and additional information can be directed to Spangler Mortuaries, 174 North Sunnyvale Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 (408) 736-6294 https://spanglermortuary.com/39/Home.html





View the online memorial for Margaret (Peggy) Jean Urband Curry Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 6, 2019