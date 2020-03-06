|
Margaret "Maggie" Kelly
April 30, 1927 ~ February 26, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Margaret "Maggie" Kelly (nee Hill) was born on April 30, 1927 in San Jose, CA. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on February 26, 2020 in Saratoga, CA. She was 92 years young. She attended St. Leo School and then travelled to Nazareth Academy in Bardstown, Kentucky for high school. She returned home to attend Stanford. She married the love of her life, Allen L. Kelly, in 1948, while he was still in medical school in St. Louis, MO. After graduation from medical school, they returned to San Jose. Maggie remained happily married to Allen for 51 years until his death in 1999. Together they raised seven children: Timothy (deceased), Patrick, Terrence (Christi), Sally (Steve) Davis, Kevin, Kathleen (Gary) McLoughlin and Brian (Claire). Maggie is survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Maggie was an active parishioner with Sacred Heart of Saratoga. She belonged to numerous bridge groups. She was a member of Ladies of Charity. As the mother of 5 boys and 2 girls, she was a good sport who combined wit with a keen sense of humor. She was truly a delight to those around her.
Maggie was very proud of her faith and her family. She truly represents a life well lived, someone who has made our world a brighter, better place - a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.
Services have already been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020