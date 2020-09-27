Margaret Kinsey1933 - 2020San JoseShe was called by many names. She was Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. She was Margaret, Dolly, and Mrs. Kinsey. She was your third-grade teacher or your co-worker, your travel companion or your friend. If you were a lover of the arts, especially opera, as she was, she took your ticket at the California Theater, always with a warm smile and a sense of duty.For nearly nine decades, Margaret Kinsey brought her all to this rumpled, wondrous journey we call life. She served the students and families of Easterbrook School for three decades, and the patrons of the California Theater for another two. Always ready with a quip or a comment, she was a shining inspiration to those around her, young and old alike.Gracious and sophisticated, she was the life of many a party. Little, but mighty. Friend to many, kind to all. She left us too soon. Help us celebrate her memory by gathering in your small groups. Raise a glass or a mug, a water bottle or a bowl of ice cream. Support a cause you care about. Play some music. Work in the garden. Visit a friend.She lived a life to be remembered. She is gone, but not forgotten. We carry her with us in our hearts. Now and forever.