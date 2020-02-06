|
Margaret Klugherz
December 23, 1930 - January 29, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Margaret Klugherz (also known as "Magie" or "Mike") of Sunnyvale, California, passed away on January 29th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Fenton (nee Tindle), her first husband William "Bill" Tindle and her second husband Charles "Bob" Klugherz. She is survived by her son, Jeff Tindle and her adult step-children, Peggy, Laura, Terry, Mary, Tom and Steve (Klugherz). She was also grandmother to Mark, Spencer, Paige, Curran, Carter and Stephen. All will miss her bright smile and generous spirit.
Magie was born in Bisbee, Arizona on December 23rd, 1930, the only child of the union of Pearl Zimmer (nee Dearborn) and Andrew Miller. She graduated from Arizona State in 1952, was married and had two children. The family moved to Cupertino, California, in 1958 and Magie took a position at Sylvania (later GTE), where she worked for over thirty years, with some breaks at other companies in the defense industry. Her work sometimes took her to the Pentagon and even overseas.
She traveled extensively, mostly later in life with Bob, visiting many countries in Europe and Asia and even three in Africa. She was very active in the local Master Gardener program. She enjoyed many activities with her friends over the years, including lectures and other outings, or having friends over to play pinocle, bridge or mahjong, or just listening and being supportive. She was always generous with her time and care.
Although she was slowed a bit by Parkinson's Disease, she was still quite active, taking Tai Chi classes and working out at 24-Hour Fitness and Curves. She still worked out at Curves the week before she died. Her passing was quite sudden and unexpected. She will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a Visitation at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave. in Sunnyvale at the corner of Fremont Avenue and Hollenbeck Avenue on Saturday, Feb.8th from 1 PM-4 PM.
