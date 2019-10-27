|
|
Margaret Kuntz
April 29,1918-October 21, 2019
Hayward, California
Margaret is survived by her son, Gary Lee Kuntz of Danville, CA; grand-daughter, Christy Michele (Torbert) Van Den Heuvel, and, recently-born great grandson, Joseph Matthew Ven Den Huevel, of Colorado Springs, CO.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Orville William Kuntz in 1970 and her daughter Karen Ann (Kuntz) Torbert in 2018.
A service will be held October 29, at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel, Austin, MN
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019