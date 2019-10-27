Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worlein Funeral Home
1801 4Th St Nw
Austin, MN 55912
(507) 433-5000
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Worlein Funeral Home
1801 4Th St Nw
Austin, MN 55912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kuntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kuntz


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Kuntz Obituary
Margaret Kuntz
April 29,1918-October 21, 2019
Hayward, California
Margaret is survived by her son, Gary Lee Kuntz of Danville, CA; grand-daughter, Christy Michele (Torbert) Van Den Heuvel, and, recently-born great grandson, Joseph Matthew Ven Den Huevel, of Colorado Springs, CO.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Orville William Kuntz in 1970 and her daughter Karen Ann (Kuntz) Torbert in 2018.
A service will be held October 29, at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel, Austin, MN


View the online memorial for Margaret Kuntz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now