Margaret (Peggy) L. Schlosser

1928-2019

San Jose, CA



Peggy Schlosser was born to Miles Wilson Carter and Lucy Eleanor (Peg) Meeds Carter. She was the middle of three daughters. Her family moved frequently between Minnesota and California and she lived in 23 different homes before settling in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose, California.

Peggy met her future husband Jerry Schlosser (Ralph Gerald) at 14 when he delivered groceries to her family home. They married after he returned from the war in 1948, and shared 51 happy years together before Jerry's passing in 1999. Before her marriage she attended San Jose State College and pledged with the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After her marriage she was active in Junior Women's Club and at the Willow Glen United Methodist Church for the past 65+ years. She sang with the church choir for over 60 years and served in numerous leadership positions within the church, Dry Creek Village Board, PDM Board and over 8 years with Bible Study Fellowship International.

Peggy and Jerry raised three children; Sue Dee, Steven and Stacee and gave their children a wonderful, happy childhood. They created many great memories with trips overseas, Hawaii, camping, water skiing all over California and at their cabin at Silver Lake. They shared a unique cabin partnership with the Richard Garland family. The family is still very close with Pat and the "cabin cousins" Glenn & Ruth Garland and children and Sue Garland Tardif and her children. She leaves behind many friends from Silver Lake, Dry Creek Village and Place de Mer as well. Blessed with a special group of women that have been friends since their Junior High School days, Peggy fondly remembered all the fun times with the TO group and their spouses.

Peggy was spunky, fun and a "force to be reckoned with." She was a competitive game player, a world traveler, pet lover, an athlete and an involved parent who as a young mother led Cub Scouts, Brownies and Girls Scouts. She was an active partner with Jerry in the family business. She was a devout Christian and hoped that all could know and experience God's love and grace. Peggy loved her church family very much. Our appreciation goes out to those of you who so faithfully helped our mother to continue attending church events these past few years.

Along with her three children, Peggy is survived by her two sons in law, Ed Shenk and Steve Harrell, grandchildren Ryan and Travis Shenk and their spouses, Brooke and Tamara, Cody, Chase and Clay Harrell, Amber Schlosser, two great grandsons; Alex and Henry Shenk, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Peggy will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 1:00 at the Willow Glen United Methodist Church, 1420 Newport Ave, San Jose. If you so choose; donations in Peggy's honor may be made to Willow Glen United Methodist Church or to a charity that supports animal care or the Santa Clara Valley Center for the Blind.





View the online memorial for Margaret (Peggy) L. Schlosser Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary