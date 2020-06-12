Margaret McCormick WeissMar. 13, 1928 - May 30, 2020Los Gatos, CAMargaret McCormick "Peg" Weiss passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Peg was as unique in character as the city she was raised in and loved: San Francisco. She was different things to different people, but she was loved by everyone who called her a friend because she demonstrated a genuinely loving and caring spirit to everyone she knew.Peg is survived by her sons, Dirk, Michael, David (Nancy), and Timothy; her grandsons, Joshua (Adrianna) Pressman and Sean Weiss; her sister-in-law, Ruth Elaine Bennett, as well as her nieces, Julie, Jamie, Chris and nephew, Scott Wulferdingen and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her sister, Nancy.A small graveside burial service for family and close friends will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday, June 12th. A larger celebration of life will be planned for after the current shelter-in-place rules can be relaxed.