Margaret Norris

March 2, 1931 - April 13, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Margaret "Mickey" (McCarthy) Norris, 88, of Los Gatos, California died Saturday, April 13 after a long illness. She was born on March 2nd, 1931, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dr. and Mrs. L. Charles McCarthy, DDS of St. Paul, Minnesota. Margaret attended St. Catherine College, Minnesota, and interned at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and Boston State Hospital, graduating in 1951 with a BS in Occupational Therapy. She was a Director of Occupational Therapy at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She worked as a Rehabilitation Occupational Therapist at New York Hospital, Cornell Medical College, New York. She was a staff Occupational Therapist, at St. Mary's Hospital, Minnesota, and an Instructor of Occupational Therapy, at the College of St. Catherine, Minnesota. Her patients were varied. She worked with Korean war veterans with amputations, children in iron lungs from polio, and those in the state mental health hospital. While studying for her masters, and instructing in the new Occupational Therapy area at San Jose State College, San Jose, CA, Mickey met and married Robert Norris of Roseau, MN in 1962. In her new role as mother, her family grew to three children. She volunteered in their schools, supported their numerous events, and made the house a loving home. Margaret was an active parishioner of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Los Gatos, CA, where she volunteered in the area of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine. She was instrumental in the development of the Eucharistic Minister to the Sick program, as well as Martha's Helpers, who provide post-funeral receptions. She is survived by her two sons and their families: John R. Norris (Maura Marangoni) of Albany, OR and Michael C. Norris (Chai Sue Lee) of Santa Clara, CA. as well as four grandchildren and her brother, Dr. Charles McCarthy of St Paul, Minnesota. A daughter, Mary Norris, died unexpectedly in 2004. Margaret's husband, Robert Norris, passed away in June of 2019 after a short illness. Margaret was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She will be remembered as kind, thoughtful, pragmatic, and caring. Services will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Los Gatos, CA on August 1, 2019 at 10 am.





View the online memorial for Margaret Norris Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 19, 2019