Margaret "Mimi" Oneal
February 16, 1933 - June 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Our mother, Margaret ("Mimi") Oneal, pulled off her final escape and died on her terms on June 17, 2020. She was 87. Although she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease eight years ago, she still enjoyed dancing, spending time with family and friends, and demonstrating her wicked sense of humor.
Mimi was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, and moved to Beverly Hills, California, when she was 3 months old. She went to Stanford University at the age of 17, and got her degree in Political Science. After starting a family and moving to Saratoga in 1962, she got her teaching credential and taught elementary school for 22 years.
In 1969, she married Dan Oneal, a San Jose attorney. Every year on their anniversary, he would offer to renew their "contract". They were married for 48 wonderful years until his death in 2017.
Mimi was an avid tennis player throughout her life. In 1964, she joined the Brookside Club of Saratoga, where she made many life-long friends. She loved traveling and foreign languages, and spoke some Spanish, French, German, and Italian. She was an excellent writer, known for her hilarious Christmas letters. She was also active in various clubs, notably To Kalon, her art history club, and her bridge club. Mimi loved to entertain, and always set a beautiful table. Her artistic creativity was evident in her interior decorating, her well-tended garden, her beading projects, and her decoupage prints.
Mimi is survived by her three daughters, Anne Leeper, Jane (Larry) Friedrich, and Julia Aspinwall; her stepson, Jeff (Susan) Oneal, and stepdaughter, Lynne Oneal; her grandchildren, Matthew Leeper, Nicole Oneal, and Christopher Oneal; and her half-sister Martica Lager Foy. The family will have a private ceremony at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dan. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. If interested in sending a gift in her memory, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.