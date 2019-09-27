|
|
Margaret Rose "Peggy" McKinstry
October 5, 1939 - September 15, 2019
Santa Clara, CA
Margaret R. "Peggy" McKinstry (nee Kehoe), age 79, passed away peacefully September 15, 2019 due to Dementia and a life-long struggle with Rheumatoid Arthritis at the Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was born October 5, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to John and Eunice Kehoe. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings John Pat, Jim, Dusty and Carmen Skyles.
Peggy's life was an adventurous one. After finishing her freshman year at the University of Iowa, she struck out on her own with a one-way train ticket, suitcase, and $50 in her pocket to move to California. She worked at Lockheed in Sunnyvale, married and raised two sons, Scott and James. After divorcing and becoming a single mom, she worked many years at Santa Clara University managing their Purchasing Department. She was a wonderful mother who always had a strong connection with her friends and family in California and Iowa. Whether it was her legendary "Iowa girls" weekends with former school classmates, hosting faculty TGIF parties at Santa Clara University or her close relationship with her sisters and brothers, Peggy was the center of it all with funny stories and the ability to make those around her feel welcomed and special. She returned for a second stint working at Lockheed in Sunnyvale retiring as a Purchasing Agent.
Being called back in the last few years to where she started her life, Peggy moved to Iowa and was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She has many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins that she cherished with love and friendship. In her final days, Peggy's brothers and sisters were there to lift her spirits and provide support for her final journey to Jesus.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Scott McKinstry of San Jose, CA and James (Arlene) McKinstry of Elk Grove, CA; two brothers, Jerome (Pauline) Kehoe of Waterloo, IA and Joseph (Cathy), of Eau Claire, WI; two sisters, Monica (Jim) Artes of Fort Myers, FL, and Melanie Jensen of Chandler, AZ; four grandchildren, Michael and Melanie McKinstry of Elk Grove, CA, Shelby McKinstry of Chico CA, and Monika (Shawn) Blofsky of Chico, CA; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Toby Blofsky; and two sisters-in-law Rita (Dusty) and Nancy (John Pat) Kehoe.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Irish verse which she shared with her friends and family: "May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
View the online memorial for Margaret Rose "Peggy" McKinstry
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 27, 2019