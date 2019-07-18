Margaret Ruth Stock

Feb. 17, 1919 - June 26, 2019

San Jose, formerly of San Mateo

Margaret passed away of natural causes at 100 years of age on June 26. Her last year was challenging, but she was able to enjoy her 100th Birthday celebration in February with her children and grandchildren and families present. She had a wicked sense of humor tempered by her Welsh heritage. Margaret was born Margaret Jones to parents David and Alice Jones in Chicago, IL and raised in Oak Park. She graduated from Oak Park High School and attended the Art Institute of Chicago. She met Robert A. Stock, who lived next door, and they dated for several years before marrying on November 1, 1941 in Oak Park. December 7, 1941 occurred a month later and Robert, at the time an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, was sent to the first of several foreign assignments during the years of World War II. His last assignment was as an instructor on Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay. Margaret and he had their first born, Susan, by that time. They decided to relocate to the Bay Area, settling in San Mateo, eventually in the then new Fiesta Gardens neighborhood. Margaret remained in San Mateo in that home until 2012, when she moved to San Jose to be closer to family.

Margaret was a long time member of the Burlingame Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school for several years. She was active in and enjoyed her bridge groups. She was an accomplished seamstress, and was known for creating and sewing intricate ballet costumes for the ballet company where her daughter Gretchen first danced in San Mateo. She was active in the community and schools, serving as a poll worker during elections (the family garage was often the local polling station). She served as the librarian at Fiesta Gardens Elementary School.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Gretchen (Brent) Rowe of Dammeron Valley, UT, son David J. Stock (Debra) of San Jose, son Robert E. Stock (Nancy) of Georgetown, TX, grandchildren Michael Flynn (Susan) of El Dorado Hills, CA, Dylan Flynn (Paige) of Rocklin, CA, Meghan Flynn of San Jose, CA, Egan Rowe of Ocean Springs, MS, Spencer Rowe (Amy Sanchez) of Salt Lake City, UT, Whitney Janssen (Chris) of San Jose, and Chelsea Pigot (Deaton) of Culver City, CA. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren. She was the last of her generation, outliving all of her siblings and in-laws of the same era. Her husband Robert A. Stock passed in 1990, and daughter Susan Flynn passed in 2006.

The family thanks Bon Homie of Willow Glen and Vitas Hospice for their kindness, understanding, consideration and care provided to Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .





