Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church

Margaret Sifuentes


1943 - 2020
Margaret Sifuentes Obituary
Margaret Sifuentes
July14,1943 - Feb.14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Surrounded by family, embraced by love from her daughter Anita and son in law Jacob, welcomed by the arms of her son Manuel Sifuentes Jr., Margaret entered into the peace of our Lord Jesus.
She was a devoted and loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She is survived by her grandchildren; Jacob Jr, Eva, Nadine, Michael, Jeweliana, and James; siblings Albert, Linda, Frances, Johnny, Natalie, Danny and the late Dora, Jenny, Ralph, Carmen along with her parents Albert and Natalie Altamirano.
A Celebration of Margaret's life will begin Mon. 2/24 at the Willow Glen Funeral Home with viewing from 3:00pm – 9:00pm, Rosary 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Tues. 2/25 at 9:30am at St. John Vianney Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
