Margaret "Totsie" Taylor
Resident of Cupertino
Margaret Taylor passed away from natural causes at her home in Cupertino, CA on August 30, 2019. She was born at home on January 15, 1935 in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey where she lived most of her young life. As a young widow, she met and married her second husband, Tom Taylor in 1971. In 1972, they relocated with their daughter, Peggy Anne, to the Bay Area first living in San Jose and later moving to their permanent home in Cupertino. Margaret provided many years of valuable service in a variety of ministries at St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish. In particular, she was the calm hand at many weddings and funerals as people looked to her for guidance and her church environment ministry enriched us through many different seasons of the year. She was a constant presence in the parish, whether she was cleaning the church, organizing a dinner, or showing support for the clergy. While enduring many health problems, she maintained her independence and treasured her home.
Margaret was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Martone (1958), her daughter, Peggy Anne Martone (1980), her second husband, Tom Taylor (2012) and her sister, Josephine Armenti (2002). She is survived by her sister, Anne Bosefskie and brother, George P. Del Duca, Jr. both of Berkeley Heights, NJ along with many nieces and nephews in New Jersey. Margaret is also survived by and was very blessed to have in her life close friends, Maryellen Santa Cruz, Pat McCullough, and Cynthia Carter, whose friendship, care, and guidance was treasured.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church, 10110 N. De Anza Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014. Inurnment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to St. Joseph of Cupertino Church or St. Joseph of Cupertino School.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary, Sunnyvale, CA
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019