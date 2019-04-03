|
Margaret Urbani
Aug. 7, 1927 – Mar 25, 2019
Campbell, CA
Margaret peacefully entered into rest in San Jose, CA at the age of 91 after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Charles Urbani. Also preceded in death by son Charles Urbani III and Grandson Tom Dunn. Loving mother of Barbara Dunn (Ron) & Beverly Vasche. Devoted grandmother of Gregory Vasche (Gina) Karis Russell, Jaime Vasche & Lisa Quam (Eric). Great grandmother to Taryn, Troy & Travis. Survived by sister-in-law Bonnie Staudenraus. Friends are invited to a memorial service 11am, Sat. April 6, Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Rd. San Jose. The family requests donations to hospice: Vitas, 670 N. McCarthy Blvd. #220 Milpitas, CA 95035.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2019