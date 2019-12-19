|
|
Margarito Ramirez
June 25, 1935 ~ December 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Margarito was born in Del Rio, Texas and, as a young man, relocated to San Jose where he enrolled in local San Jose High school. Later, he went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean war years.
Margarito gained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration from California State University, Hayward. He enjoyed a long-term career with the US Postal Service where he met and married Grace Ramirez, his loving wife of 54 years.
Margarito is survived by his wife Grace and devoted children; Delia Blanco, Cynthia Juarez, Griselda Harris, Margarita Barrios, Arturo Ramirez, and Zuriel Ramirez. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Margarito will be laid to rest comfortably by his family and friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 19, 2019