Margie Cochetti
July 24, 1946 - April 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Margie Cochetti passed away at her home in San Jose, California on April 7, 2019 at the age of 72 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with close friends by her side. She was a long time employee of the San Jose Water Company. She was predeceased by her loving husband Saverio Cochetti. Her Catholic faith was strong and it supported her through many times in her life. She will always be remembered for her optimistic attitude, wanting to live for another fifty years. Friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Mass Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church 794 Calero Avenue San Jose, Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 11, 2019