|
|
Margie Mercant
Nov. 25, 1926 - April 10, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
When I was a very little girl, I used to love to play jacks. I had those big ol' fat jacks. The very jacks my mother used to play with when she was a child. In addition to being a crackerjack jacks player, my mother was very active in our community and in my school, even serving as PTA president. She went to a lot of meetings where she had to dress up in a suit and high heels. But when she came home from those meetings, before she would even change her clothes, she would sit down on the floor with me and play jacks. She always had time for what was important to me.
She always had time for what was important to everybody. In the days since my mother's passing, I have heard from innumerable people how much they enjoyed talking to my mom. She listened. She cared. She offered advice. Some of it even solicited. But that's what you got with her. Like it or not, you heard what she thought!
Mom was born in Visalia, California and at a young age moved with her parents, Danica (nee Ratkovich) and Henry Diaz to Monterey. She first spied my dad, Anthony J. Mercant, at Monterey High School where she was a freshman and he a senior. This is where the stalking began in earnest. It would take her until after WWII, where my dad served as a Navy pilot, to finally snag him.
Days after graduating from Cal Berkeley in 1950, the proudest of her personal achievements, my parents wed. They were married for 63 years until his death. With the promise of a new life my mother went to work at PG&E to help my dad through law school and eleven months later gave birth to my brother, Jon Jeffry (now deceased.)
Mom was an avid participant in life! She played golf...by her own admission, badly! But my dad was an excellent golfer and she wanted to hang with him, so she assuaged her frustrations with the cute outfits, and they traveled the world hitting the links. Mom was a social animal, never one to miss a party and loved the camaraderie of being with her buddies. Dad always said, "Margie won't leave the party until the band has packed up!"
When my brother and I were in high school Mom returned to school to get her Masters in Psychology. Once graduated she taught at Alert Driving Inc, a multiple offense drunk driving program. In 2000 she had the honor of serving on the Grand Jury in Santa Clara County; one of her proudest professional achievements. While on the Grand Jury she was diagnosed with breast cancer. During all her surgery and treatments, she never missed a meeting or a conference. That's my mom...a fierce survivor who never gave up living life to its fullest!
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Mercant and son-in-law John Howard Swain.
View the online memorial for Margie Mercant
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2020