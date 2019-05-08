Margie Rauch

Resident of Los Altos

Margie Rauch, Beloved Wife, Mother,

Grandmother, Friend, and Teacher

Margie Rauch, 78, died on April 28 of a stroke. She passed away peacefully at Stanford Hospital, surrounded by loving family. She left her children, Marta, Erik, and Loren, and their families, including five grandchildren; her brother, Andy Beyer and his family; and her cousins Kathryn Posin, Elena Pehlke, Glenn Schweitzer, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert E. Rauch, and son Evan Rauch, in whose honor she helped endow the U. C. Berkeley "Evan Rauch Chair of Neuroscience."

Margie attended Stanford University, and received a degree in Education with a focus on early childhood development. While at Stanford, she met Herb, the love of her life, and they married in 1961. They made their home in Los Altos where they raised their children. Margie enjoyed reading to her children, singing with them, showing them the natural world, bringing them on trips and adventures, and cheering at their sporting events - including many soccer games.

While raising her family, Margie enjoyed a fulfilling career in teaching at Peninsula School in Menlo Park, where she touched the lives of many students. She also appreciated the opportunity to travel the world with Herb for his many technical conferences and presentations.

Margie enjoyed visiting with all of her dear friends and relatives and attending theater, museums, opera, and concerts with friends and her children and grandchildren. She adored nature, birdwatching, walking with friends, hiking, travel, gardening, helping others in need, reading and sharing books, learning about scientific discoveries, and raising backyard hens and sharing their eggs. She loved watching her grandchildren grow, and enthusiastically cheered them on at their sporting events, plays, and concerts.

We remember with love Margie's joyful spirit, fun presence, wit, intellect, adventurousness, creativity, lifelong learning, love of nature, kindness, compassion, acceptance, and caring. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and former students.

Please visit Margie's online tribute page. Information on the memorial will be posted here when it is available: https://www.tributes.com/margierauch

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to a local non-profit of your choice.





