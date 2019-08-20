Home

Menlo Park Presbyterian Church
950 Santa Cruz Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Menlo Church
950 Santa Cruz Avenue
Menlo Park, CA
View Map
Marguerite Appling


1926 - 2019
Marguerite Appling Obituary
Marguerite Appling
June 22, 1926-July 29, 2019
Los Altos
Marguerite Appling passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children: Sandra Burley, (Cam and three children), Terry Appling, Ric Appling, (Laurie and the mother of his four children, Clare Snow), and Tanya Hodges, (Bob-deceased, and three children). Also, by her seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Paul.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life service to be held on August 23 at 2pm at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Garden Club of Los Altos Scholarship Fund.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2019
